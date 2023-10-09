College football: How former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 6

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The junior kicker was 4 for 4 on PATS and averaged 58 yards on kickoffs in a 28-21 win against Norwich. The Mariners are 4-1.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had seven solo and nine total tackles in a 41-28 victory over Western Michigan.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior tight end had one catch for 25 yards in a 63-24 victory over Oklahoma Baptist..

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had one solo and four total tackles in a 63-34 victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com