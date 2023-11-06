College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 10

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had two solo and five total tackles in a 24-3 loss to Kentucky.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior tight end had two catches for 33 yards in a 42-14 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State. SAU improved to 8-2.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back Jan an interception and a tackle in a 42-10 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had one tackle in a 42-14 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com