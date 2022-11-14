College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 10

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 5 for 5 on PATS and averaged 44.4 yards on kickoffs in a 41-33 win against Coast Guard to win the Secretaries Cup. The Mariners finish the season 6-3.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had five solo and 10 total tackles in a 45-19 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore wide receiver had 10 catches for 119 yards in a 42-0 loss to Nebraska-Kearney.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore receiver had one catch for 15 yards in a 20-7 victory over Arkansas-Monticello.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had four solo tackles in a 20-7 victory over Arkansas-Monticello.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had four solo tackles, including a sack, in a 20-7 victory over Arkansas-Monticello.

Jake St. Andre, Haughton, Louisiana — The redshirt freshman linebacker had one tackle in a 36-17 victory over Georgia Southern.

Note: If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com