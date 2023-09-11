College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 2

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 2.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The junior kicker was 3 for 4 on PATS, kicked a 45 yd field goal and averaged 59.6 yards on kickoffs in a 30-13 win against Gallaudet. The Mariners are 2-0.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had seven solo total tackles and nine total in a 31-24 overtime victory over Arizona.

Keldric Moody, Benton, Louisiana Tech — The junior running back rushed for 55 yards on five carries in a 51-21 victory over Northwestern State.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior tight end led the team with four catches for 86 yards in a 24-17 victory over East Central.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had seven solo tackles, including one for loss, in a 24-17 victory over East Central.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back had seven solo tackles, including two for loss, in a 24-17 victory over East Central.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com