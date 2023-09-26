College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 4

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 4.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The junior kicker was 4 for 4 on PATS and averaged 50.8 yards on kickoffs in a 36-19 win against SUNY Maritime. The Mariners are 3-0.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had two total tackles in a 37-30 loss to South Carolina.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior tight had two catches for 82 yards in a 49-3 victory over Arkansas State.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had one solo and seven total tackles in a 49-3 victory over Arkansas Tech.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back had two solo and six total tackles in a 49-3 victory over Arkansas Tech.

Connor Blank, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The freshman linebacker forced a fumble and recovered it in a 49-3 victory over Arkansas Tech. He also had one tackle for loss.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com