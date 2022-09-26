College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 4

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 4.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 1 for 1 on PATS, and averaged 55 yards on kickoffs in a 9-7 win against Kean. The Mariners are 2-1.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had four total tackles in a 45-14 victory over LSU.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 38-10 victory over Lincoln.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore WR had one catch for 17 yards in a 28-24 victory over Henderson State.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had four solo tackles in a 28-24 victory over Henderson State.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had four total tackles in a 28-24 victory over Henderson State.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 4. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com