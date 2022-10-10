College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 6

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 6.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 2 on FG (35 yards) and averaged 50.3 yards on kickoffs in a 19-7 win against Norwich. The Mariners are 4-1.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had two solo and seven total tackles in a 40-17 victory over Arkansas.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had three catches for 43 yards in a 55-6 loss to Central Oklahoma.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had four solo and seven total tackles in a 35-32 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had three solo and eight total tackles, including .5 for loss, in a 35-32 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Gabriel Larry, Parkway, Manvel, Texas, East Central (Miss.) CC — The sophomore completed 21 of 31 passes for 15$ yards and one touchdown and rushed for 97 yards on 21 carries in a 34-20 loss to Northeast.

Note: If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com