College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 7

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 7.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 1 on FG (25 yards) and averaged 56.3 yards on kickoffs in a 17-0 win against MIT. The Mariners are 5-1.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had five solo and 11 total tackles in a 27-17 loss to Kentucky.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had two catches for 9 yards in a 23-16 loss to Missouri Western.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had four solo and five total tackles in a 49-33 victory over Arkansas Tech.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had three solo and four total tackles and recovered a fumble in a 49-33 victory over Arkansas Tech..

Note: If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com