College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 9

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The junior kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS and averaged 44.7 yards on kickoffs in a 21-14 loss against Springfield. The Mariners are 6-2.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had two solo and four total tackles in a 27-13 loss to Auburn.

Keldric Moody, Benton, Louisiana Tech — The redshirt junior running back led the team in rushing with 55 yards on nine carries in a 27-24 loss to New Mexico State.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back had two solo and three total tackles and returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in a 41-10 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had four solo and five total tackles, including one for loss, in a 41-10 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com