College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 9

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 9.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had three solo and five total tackles in a 39-33 OT victory over Auburn.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had four catches for 79 yards in a 27-14 loss to Fort Hays State.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore receiver had his best game of the season, catching four passes for 141 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown, in a 49-44 loss to Southern Nazarene.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had four solo and five total tackles in a 49-44 loss to Southern Nazarene.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had one solo and six total tackles, including a sack, in a 49-44 loss to Southern Nazarene.

Note: If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com