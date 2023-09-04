College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 1

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 1.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The junior kicker was 7 for 7 on PATS, kicked a 29 yd field goal and averaged 57.8 yards on kickoffs in a 52-35 win against Western Connecticut State. Tinkis became the career PAT leader at USMMA with 85 PATS breaking the previous record of 81. The Mariners are 1-0.

Jake St. Andre, Haughton, Louisiana — The redshirt sophomore linebacker had two tackles in a 38-13 victory over Northwestern State.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had five total tackles in a 48-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had three total tackle, including one for loss, in a 34-19 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back had two total tackles and forced a fumble tackles in a 35-19 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com