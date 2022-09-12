College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 2

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 2

Rontavious Richmond, Parkway, Hutchison (Kan.) Community College — The freshman RB rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries in a 31-28 overtime victory over Iowa Central Community College. He also had three catches for 31 yards.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had three total tackles in a 39-17 victory over Arizona.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had seven catches for 106 yards in a 30-13 loss to Missouri Southern.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had two tackles in a 24-20 loss to Harding.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had one tackle in a 24-20

loss to Harding.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com