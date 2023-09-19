College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 3

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 2.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had five solo and eight total tackles in a 41-14 loss to LSU.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior tight end led the team with six catches for 82 yards in a 52-24 loss to Ouachita Baptist.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had two solo and seven total tackles in a 52-24 loss to Ouachita Baptist.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back had five solo and six total tackles, including one for loss, in a 52-14 loss to Ouachita Baptist.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com