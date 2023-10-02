College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 5

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The junior kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 2 of FGS and averaged 53.8 yards on kickoffs in a 35-17 loss against Salve Regina. The Mariners are 3-1.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The senior cornerback had three solo and five total tackles in a 41-17 loss to Alabama.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior tight end had a 17-yard touchdown catch in a 28-21 victory over Southern Nazarene.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had one solo and two total tackles in a 28-21 victory over Southern Nazarene.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back had four solo tackles in a 28-21 victory over Southern Nazarene.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com