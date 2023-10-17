College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 7

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The junior kicker was 4 for 4 on PATS and averaged 52.6 yards on kickoffs in a 28-14 win against MIT. The Mariners are 5-1.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The junior defensive back had five solo and six total tackles in a 35-34 victory over Henderson State.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior tight end had two catches for nine yards in a 35-34 victory over Henderson State.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The junior linebacker had two solo and five total tackles, including one for loss, and an interception in a 35-34 victory over Henderson State.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 2. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com