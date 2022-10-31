College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 8

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 8.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 1 for 1 on PATs, 2 for 2 on FG (26 and 29 yards) and averaged 52 yards on kickoffs in a 27-13 loss against Springfield. The Mariners are 5-3.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had two catches for 21 yards in a 21-17 loss to Washburn.

Matthew Whitten, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore receiver had one catch for 13 yards in a 52-20 victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had two solo total tackles in a 52-20 victory over Oklahoma Baptist..

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had three solo and six total tackles in a 52-20 victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

Note: If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com