College football: How former parish prep standouts fared in Week 1

How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 1.

Rontavious Richmond, Parkway, Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College: The freshman RB rushed for 158 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns, including a 75-yard run, in a 70-7 victory over Ellsworth Community College. He also had two catches for 14 yards and a TD. Richmond rushed for 35 yards on five carries and scored a TD in a 42-0 season-opening win against Navarro College.



Jackson Tinkis, Airline, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy — The sophomore PK averaged 49.5 yards on two kickoffs in a 17-7 loss to FDU-Florham. He also kicked one PAT.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had three total tackles in a 49-23 victory over Memphis.

Khaylon Chapple, Haughton, McNeese State — The sophomore DE had two tackles in a 40-17 loss to Montana State.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had five catches for 32 yards in a 42-17 loss to Emporia State.

Gabriel Larry, Parkway, Manvel, East Central CC — The junior QB completed 6-of-14 passes for 45 yards and scored a two-point conversion in a 52-28 loss to Coahoma.

Sophomore LB Gavin Roe of Haughton and sophomore DB Melvin Smith played in Southern Arkansas’ 61-29 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State. The box score was unavailable on SAU’s website.

Note: The above report does not include every former parish standout who played in a game in Week 1. If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com