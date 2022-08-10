College football: Independence Bowl gets 2 p.m. kickoff time

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Techologies Independence Bowl Director of Community and Media Relations

With the date for the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl set for Friday, December 23, ESPN and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl announced Wednesday morning that the game will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Army West Point and a representative of the American Athletic Conference are slated to match-up in the mid-afternoon game on Friday, Dec. 23.

The Black Knights received three votes in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released Aug. 8. The AAC had two teams ranked in that poll – Cincinnati at No. 22 and Houston at No. 25. They also had two other teams receive votes – UCF and SMU.

“We are very pleased with this game time for the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl,” said 2022 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Rob Rubel. “It provides the community a great opportunity to show out in full-force and enjoy a full day of tailgating, football and fun – as they have done for the last 45 years.”

It is the second-consecutive pre-Christmas game date for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – following the Saturday, Dec.18 kickoff in 2021.

The last Independence Bowl to be played on December 23 was in 1988 when Brett Favre’s Southern Miss team downed UTEP.

2022 will mark the 46th playing of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and will also be the 30th-consecutive year that the game will be televised on an ESPN network.

The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl drew 3.37 million viewers on ABC – the highest viewership of the Independence Bowl since 2014.

Ticket reservations or renewals can be made by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.

Public tickets for the Friday afternoon Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will go on sale online at a later date following the ticket renewal process and will be available for purchase online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets.

Ticket prices for the 2022 game are the same as in past years, as the three main tiers are:

End zone Bench: $30

Sideline Bench: $45

Sideline Chairback: $50 (Available to sponsors or qualifying Foundation members)

Endzone Bench and Sideline Bench seats will be available at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/, while Sideline Chairback seats will be available to bowl sponsors and qualifying Independence Bowl Foundation members.

For more information on how to become a Foundation member and qualify to purchase Sideline Chairback seats, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/membership/ or call the bowl office.

Group tickets are another ticket option available, and groups who purchase 20-or-more Endzone Bench seats will once again receive half-price tickets at the special rate of $15 apiece.

A bevy of other ticket packages are also available for the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The Chairman’s Club is a high-end hospitality option, which is an exclusive South Endzone Tent that includes all-inclusive food and beverage and one VIP parking pass for every four Chairman’s Club tickets purchased.

Chairman’s Club tickets are $200 apiece.

Another ticket package available will be the Family Four-Pack, which will be available online or by calling the bowl office. More information and prices on the Family Four-Pack ticket packages will be released at a later date.