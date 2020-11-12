College football: Injuries, COVID-19 issues force Tech to postpone game against Rice

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech announced that Saturday’s home game against Rice has been postponed due to health and safety concerns within the Bulldog program.

Due to injuries, COVID positive cases and contact tracing, the Bulldogs have one position group that is too thin to play the game without risking the health of its players.

“We are very disappointed that we cannot host Rice this weekend, but it is simply a case of not having enough healthy players at one position,” said Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood. “Injuries have really affected the position and now a couple of COVID positives along with contact tracings to the same group have made this decision for us.

“I know both fan bases are disappointed, but we look forward to returning to the field next Saturday in Shreveport to play ULM. It will be the first time in 20 years that the two programs have met in football and we hope our fans will come out to support our student-athletes and coaches.”

Tech is 4-3 after its come-from-behind double overtime win over UAB two weeks ago. The Bulldogs and ULM will kick-off at Independence Stadium on Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 318-257-3631 or logging onto LATechSports.com/tickets.