College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport.

The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.

Coach Brad Laird and Grambling coach Hue Jackson will take part in the Shreveport Classic’s pregame press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Stadium Club.

Monday’s announcement means kickoff times for all 11 of Northwestern State’s games are set. Northwestern State’s four home games all will be played in the afternoon.

NSU will kick off at 3:30 p.m. against Lamar (Sept. 24) and Nicholls (Oct. 1) and at 1 p.m. for Homecoming against Southeast Missouri (Oct. 22) and in the regular-season finale against UIW On Nov. 19.

Northwestern State season tickets are available online at www.NSUTickets.com, by calling the NSU Athletics Ticket Office at 318-357-4268 or by coming in person