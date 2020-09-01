College football: Kickoff times, networks announced for Tech games against Baylor, Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech will have two additional games nationally televised for the 2020 season.

Tech’s Sept. 12 season opener at Baylor will kickoff at 11 a.m. on FOX. The Bulldogs’ conference opener on Sept. 19 at Southern Miss will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tuesday’s announcement completes the 2020 schedule with all 11 regular-season games slated for a television or digital format.

Gus Johnson will serve as the play-by-play announcer in the Baylor game, Joel Klatt as the analyst and Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter with Chuck McDonald producing. .

LA Tech will have two games aired on CBS Sports Network, beginning with its home contest against Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. (CT), at Joe Aillet Stadium. On Saturday, Nov. 7, Louisiana Tech will travel to North Texas for a 5 p.m. (CT), kick at Apogee Stadium on CBS Sports Network.

A pair of Louisiana Tech games will be broadcast by Stadium, starting on Saturday, Oct. 31, when the Bulldogs host UAB at 2:30 p.m. (CT). Kickoff for LA Tech’s neutral site game against ULM on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Independence Stadium is set for 3 p.m. (CT), on Stadium.

The five remaining games of the 2020 season will be broadcast by ESPN 3/+, beginning with the Bulldogs’ home opener against Houston on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. (CT). LA Tech will have another home contest against UTEP on Saturday, Oct. 10, with a 6 p.m. (CT), kick. On Saturday, Oct. 24, LA Tech will take on UTSA on the road at 2:30 p.m. (CT), at the Alamodome.

Two Louisiana Tech November games will be also broadcast by ESPN 3/+, beginning with LA Tech’s home contest against Rice on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m. (CT), and followed by the Bulldogs’ regular season finale at FIU on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. (CT), at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

The 2020 C-USA Championship game, slated for Saturday, Dec. 5, will air on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.