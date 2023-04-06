College football: Louisiana flavor permeates 2023 NSU schedule

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State’s 2023 football schedule features plenty of Louisiana flavor.

In addition to five home games at Turpin Stadium, the Demons play both of their non-conference road games within the confines of their home state.

The Demons open head coach Brad Laird’s sixth season with back-to-back, non-conference road games against state opponents UL Lafayette (Sept. 2) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 9) before playing their home opener against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 16.

The Lumberjacks’ visit to Natchitoches marks the first time the longstanding rivals will meet since the 2019 regular-season finale at Turpin Stadium.

“Looking at the non-conference schedule, there are three really interesting games,” sixth-year head coach Brad Laird said. “Two FBS schools within the state of Louisiana that you can jump on the bus the day of and go play. So many guys from the Louisiana who play for us – and for Louisiana Tech and Lafayette – get the opportunity to play against each other. More importantly, this allows the fan base an easy trip to be able to watch two good teams play.

“The third one renews one of the longest-running rivalries that played for the biggest trophy in college football (Chief Caddo) in Stephen F. Austin. It’s a very intriguing non-conference schedule.”

Northwestern State will enjoy its open week early this season as it arrives in Week 4 and splits a two-game homestand that concludes when Eastern Illinois visits Turpin Stadium for the first time since 1990 on Sept. 30.

Following that game, the Demons begin their seven-game Southland Conference season when they travel to Lamar for the first of four conference road games, including a two-game road swing to start league play that concludes with a stop at Nicholls on Oct. 14.

NSU plays its first Southland home game of the season Oct. 21 when it hosts Southeastern, starting a five-week run of alternating home and road games.

The Demons also have home conference games against Houston Christian on Nov. 4 and the regular-season finale against Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 18.

Northwestern State’s other two conference road trips are at McNeese on Oct. 28 and at Incarnate Word on Nov. 11.

“Our conference schedule gives us the opportunity to hopefully finish what we started last year,” Laird said. “It’s a very intriguing all-around schedule.”

Season tickets for Northwestern State’s five-game home schedule are on sale as well, including a new offer this season – the Louisiana Lagniappe package.

The Louisiana Lagniappe grouping includes tickets to all Northwestern State home games as well as tickets to the games at UL Lafayette and Louisiana Tech. Those packages are on sale for $150, which includes reserved seating at Turpin Stadium, or $100, which is for general admission seating at Turpin Stadium.

VIP packages are on sale for $630, which includes suite seating at home games as well as upgraded parking at Turpin. NSU’s VIP suites are fully catered for each home game, including a full meal, snacks, soft drinks, beer and water.

Reserved chairback seating season-ticket packages for all home games are on sale for $115 with those packages available for military and senior citizens at a discounted rate of $105.

General admission season tickets are available for $60 while NSU faculty and staff can purchase chairback season tickets for $75. That same price is available for NSU alumni ages 30 and under.

For more ticket information, log on to NSUTickets.com or call the NSU ticket office at 318-357-4268.

2023 Northwestern State Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 2 UL Lafayette Lafayette

Sept. 9 Louisiana Tech Ruston

Sept. 16 Stephen F. Austin Turpin Stadium

Sept. 30 Eastern Illinois Turpin Stadium

Oct. 7 Lamar Beaumont, Texas

Oct. 14 Nicholls Thibodaux

Oct. 21 Southeastern Turpin Stadium

Oct. 28 McNeese Lake Charles

Nov. 4 Houston Christian Turpin Stadium

Nov. 11 Incarnate Word San Antonio

Nov. 18 Texas A&M-Commerce Turpin Stadium

— Featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services