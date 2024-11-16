College football: Louisiana Tech knocks off CUSA co-leader Western Kentucky

By Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech Associate Director of Strategic Communications; featured photo by Josh McDaniel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Buck Buchanan a powerful ground game, and a stout defense all contributed to a 12-7 victory for Louisiana Tech over WKU on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium.



It was a lot of ground-and-pound for LA Tech (4-6, 3-4 CUSA) who racked up 209 yards on 49 carries with the bulk of that coming from Amani Givens (career-high 103 yards) and Omiri Wiggins (career-high 70 yards).



That one-two punch in the backfield put Buchanan in position to provide the scoring with four made fields. And the defense did the rest, holding one of the best offenses in the league in WKU (7-3, 5-1 CUSA) to just 215 total yards and one touchdown.



This combination led to the Bulldogs handing the Hilltoppers their first conference loss and first home defense of the season. On the flipside, LA Tech snagged its first road victory of the year.



The Bulldog defense set the tone early, generating a 3-and-out after the Hilltoppers won the coin toss and elected to receive to start the game. On the ‘Dogs opening drive, they marched the ball 56 yards on eight players, ending in a 35-yard field goal by Buchanan.



That would be the lone score of the first quarter, but WKU would take advantage of a roughing the passer penalty as Elijah Young broke it outside to score from seven yards out to give the home team the lead.



That would be the last time WKU scored.



LA Tech would take advantage of a penalty this time, a roughing the punter that ultimately set up a 42-yard field goal by Buchanan. The kicker tacked on a 28-yarder with 2:25 remaining in the second quarter, set up by a 34-yard rush from Wiggins into the red zone.



The 9-7 lead for the Bulldogs was in jeopardy late in the third quarter though. The Hilltoppers were successful on 4th-and-3 keep their drive alive. WKU drove down to the 5-yard line and decided to go for it on 4th-and-1, but this one was stuff by Jacob Fields for a loss of two yards.



In a season where the ball has not quite bounced the way for LA Tech, the ‘Dogs were happy to be the recipients of a muffed punt that would have otherwise been great field position for the Tops.



On the ensuing drive, it was all ground-and-pound with Givens, Wiggins, Marquis Crosby , and Jimmy Holiday . The end result of the 13-play drive was another field goal for Buchanan, this one a 24-yard to give the Bulldogs a 12-7 edge with 8:06 to go in the fourth.



WKU found some life though when it blocked Buchanan’s 48-yard attempt, giving the Hilltoppers the ball at the 30-yard line with 1:55 still to play and a chance to drive down for the game-winning touchdown.



The Bulldog defense refused to let that happen. After two plays netted WKU 40 yards, an incomplete pass was followed by a David Blay sack that put the Hilltoppers in a 3rd-and-15 situation. Another incomplete pass set up fourth down and produced a completion, but receiver was one yard short of picking up the first.



With the Hilltoppers having just one timeout remaining, Evan Bullock gladly kneeled down twice seal the victory.



QUOTABLES

Head coach Sonny Cumbie



On staying together to get the win …

“We talked about all week was being uncommon. People are drawn to uncommon things. It is very common in a season that we have to blame, to shut it down and exit stage left. I talked to our team about being uncommon. They have an uncommon fight and grit. The ball has not bounced their way this season. You see the belief they have in each other, that is the most important thing. I think we dominated the line of scrimmage. Really proud of our football team for how hard they played.”



On the defensive effort …

“We were trying to figure out what personnel grouping they were going to come out in. Our defense executed better. They won the line of scrimmage. That was the story of the game. It was a great job by our secondary as well against a really good quarterback, receivers, and scheme. Our guys did a phenomenal job of shutting them down.”



On controlling time of possession with the run game …

“Coach Young and the offensive staff put together a great plan of running the football. We were able to get Tru Edwards open a little bit, but they were daring us to try to win the game with our run game. Really proud of our offense to be able to control the game and we won the game.”



NOTABLES

With the win, LA Tech improved to 6-5 all-time against WKU. The Bulldogs have won two straight over the Hilltoppers in Bowling Green.

The 12 points was the fewest scored by the Bulldogs in a win since Sept. 5, 1992 when LA Tech won, 10-9, at Baylor.

The seven points allowed tied for the fourth fewest against a CUSA opponent (fewest since allowing just three at UTSA in 2018).

The LA Tech defense has now held three of its last four opponents to 10 points or less. In all three of those games, the defense held the opponent to under 300 total yards.

The Bulldogs produced 209 rushing yards, the second most this season. Their 49 carries were the most by a LA Tech team since having 50 against North Texas in 2020.

Amani Givens rushed for a career-high 103 yards, becoming the first Bulldog this season with 100+ yards on the ground in a single game.

rushed for a career-high 103 yards, becoming the first Bulldog this season with 100+ yards on the ground in a single game. Omiri Wiggins topped his season-high of 67 rushing yards last Saturday against Jacksonville State with a new season-high 70 yards on the ground versus WKU.

topped his season-high of 67 rushing yards last Saturday against Jacksonville State with a new season-high 70 yards on the ground versus WKU. Tru Edwards led the Bulldogs in receiving yards for the sixth time this season, catching seven balls for 52 yards. That included his eighth catch of 20+ yards this season.

led the Bulldogs in receiving yards for the sixth time this season, catching seven balls for 52 yards. That included his eighth catch of 20+ yards this season. Buck Buchanan registered a career-high four made goals, the first Bulldog with four FGs in a single game since Jacob Barnes had four against Middle Tennessee in 2022. The four field goals ties for the most by a CUSA player this season.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will step out of conference on Saturday, Nov. 23 to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.