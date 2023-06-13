College football: Louisiana Tech lands 14 on Phil Steele’s preseason All-Conference USA team

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

Louisiana Tech garnered 14 selections on Phil Steele’s 2023 Preseason Conference USA team, the publication announced Monday.

The Bulldogs earned five first-team honors in running back Marquis Crosby , offensive lineman Dakota White , defensive back Willie Roberts and Smoke Harris , who was selected to the first team as a kick returner and punt returner.

Crosby had a breakout season in 2022, rushing for 918 yards and nine touchdowns on 183 carries. The Hattiesburg, Miss., product, ranked sixth nationally among all freshmen in total rushing (918) and fourth among CUSA backs in yards per rush (5.0). He eclipsed the century mark in rushing during four games, highlighted by a 197-yard rushing performance during the Dogs’ 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 10. As a result of this efforts, he earned honorable mention Freshman All-American Honors from College Football News.

White started all 12 games on the offensive line, paving the way for eight 100+ yard rushing games in 2022. He also played a role in protecting the quarterback in LA Tech’s passing offense which ranked 32ndnationally at 267.2 yards per game.

Roberts appeared in all 12 games in 2022 while making 11 starts at cornerback, tallying 29 total tackles (23 solo, 6 assists) and a quarterback hurry. The Fort Worth, Texas product led Tech with four interceptions and six pass breakups.

Harris was one of the top punt returners in the country last season, leading the conference and ranking seventh nationally with 12.4 yards per return, totaling 19 punt returns for 236 yards. He led the conference and ranked seventh nationally in kick return average at 27.2, accumulating 19 kick returns for 517 yards. The St. Francisville, La., product is the Bulldogs’ most experienced skill player, as he will be entering his sixth season in 2023. In his five seasons in Ruston at wide receiver, Harris has hauled in 225 passes for 2,112 yards and 19 touchdowns. Harris recorded a team-best 65 receptions and 635 receiving yards in 2022 with five touchdown receptions.

Harris was also selected to the second team as a wide receiver, joined by defensive back Cecil Singleton Jr. to represent the Bulldogs.

Singleton Jr. made an immediate impact for Tech after transferring from Miami of Ohio prior to the 2022 season. He appeared in all 12 games and ranked fifth on the team with 56 total tackles (35 solo and 21 assisted) while leading the Bulldogs with three forced fumbles and tallying six tackles for loss.

LA Tech landed four third-team selections as quarterback Hank Bachmeier , defensive lineman Deshon Hall Jr. , cornerback Cedric Woods and kicker Jacob Barnes all earned honors.

Bachmeier comes to Tech from Boise State, where he was a Johnny Unitas Award watchlist selection a year ago. The Murrieta, Calif., native is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in FBS football, having started 29 games in his career. Bachmeier passed for over 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns during his four seasons at Boise State.

The preseason second-team selection marks the second time Hall has received the honor this year, as he was also named Second-Team All-CUSA by Athlon Sports. Hall had 29 tackles a year ago, including four for loss, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, and a blocked kick. In his three years in Ruston, he has become familiar with opposing ball carriers with 101 career tackles.

Woods saw limited action in 2022 after suffering an injury, appearing in three games with one start, registering three tackles. Woods has tallied over 60 tackles in his LA Tech career with 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Barnes earned second-team preseason honors for the second-consecutive season. Barnes has been one of the country’s most accurate kickers, going 110-111 (99.1%) in career extra points and 42-53 in career field goal attempts (79.2%).

On the fourth team, Tech was represented by offensive lineman Carson Bruno in addition to newcomers, and Stephen F. Austin transfers Brevin Randle (linebacker) and Myles Heard (safety).

Bruno was excellent in his redshirt freshman season in 2022. The Shreveport product started every game on the Bulldogs’ offensive line, helping Tech top the century mark in rushing eight times.

Randle comes to Ruston after spending four seasons with the Lumberjacks, where he tallied 154 total tackles, over five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Heard is expected to boost the Bulldogs’ secondary after arriving from Stephen F. Austin, where he started 23 games the past two seasons. In 2022, he totaled 83 tackles, including a tackle for loss and an interception. The Sugar Land, Texas native led SFA solo tackles (41), total tackles (69.0), and forced fumbles (4) in 2021.

