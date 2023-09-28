College football: Louisiana Tech resumes CUSA Friday at UTEP

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

Louisiana Tech football resumes Conference USA play with a trip to El Paso, Texas, to face the UTEP Miners on Friday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Time: 8 p.m. (CT)

Location: El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl)

Live Stats:LaTechSports.com/stats

Radio:LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

TV: CBS Sports Network

SERIES HISTORY

Series: LA Tech leads, 15-3-1

In Ruston: LA Tech leads, 8-1

In El Paso: LA Tech leads, 7-2-1

Neutral: N/A

ABOUT LA TECH (2-3)

Louisiana Tech is 2-3 this season and coming off a hard-fought 28-14 loss to Nebraska, a game in which Tech was tied at halftime 7-7. In his first career start at quarterback, Jack Turner threw for 292 passing yards (second most by a Bulldog QB in a single game this season). Cyrus Allen registered his third career 100-yard receiving game with 102 yards in the contest, his most this season. Nebraska came into the game tied for the third most sacks in the country, but LA Tech did not allow a single sack all game. Defensively, linebacker Zach Zimos recorded a game and career-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.

Wide receiver Smoke Harris is the Bulldogs’ most dangerous weapon on offense. He has tallied a reception in each of the past 37 games, which is the sixth-longest active streak among all FBS players. He ranks among the FBS active career leaders in receptions (2nd, 259), all-purpose yards (3rd, 4,128), punt return yards (4th, 657) and receiving touchdowns (5th, 22). He has registered a touchdown reception in each of the last six seasons. Harris has tallied 34 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns this season. The St. Francisville native is the only active FBS player with 2,000 receiving yards, 800 kickoff return yards, and 600 punt return yards in a career.

Allen is the Bulldogs’ second-leading receiver with 17 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier leads Tech in passing this season. The Boise State transfer has completed 70 of his 106 passing attempts for 756 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Bachmeier holds a career record of 22-11 as a starting quarterback. Bacheier missed the end of the North Texas game and the entirety of last week’s matchup at Nebraska due to injury.

Turner has been impressive in relief of Bachmeier, completing 39 of 60 passes (65%) for 438 yards and two touchdowns. Against North Texas, Turner led the Bulldogs to 23 fourth-quarter points, which was the most by a Tech squad since Oct. 12, 2012, when they put up 27 in a loss to Texas A&M.

Due to injuries, the running back position has featured many faces this season. Freshman Keith Willis leads Tech with 240 yards and three touchdowns this season on 33 attempts. Tyre Shelton made an immediate impact in his first two games as a Bulldog after transferring from Miami (Ohio). Shelton has rushed 21 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns during his two games this season. Against North Texas, he became the 62nd Bulldog in program history to rush for over 100 yards in a single game, rushing for a game-high 152 yards on just 16 carries.

Explosive plays have been a trademark for LA Tech this season. The Bulldog offense ranks seventh nationally in plays from scrimmage over 30 yards (15), 11th in plays over 40 yards (8), and sixth in plays from scrimmage over 50 (5) and 60 yards (3).

Safety Myles Heard has been the star of the Bulldog defense since transferring from Stephen F. Austin. Heard leads the Dogs with 50 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Heard ranks 18th nationally in tackles per game with 10.0 a contest.

Linebacker Brevin Randle is the second-leading tackler for Tech with 40 total stops, including five for loss with one sack. Linebacker Jeslord Boateng leads the Bulldogs in tackles for loss this season with 5.5, while Deshon Hall possesses a team-best two sacks.

Defensive back Willie Roberts has been a lockdown corner this season. His five pass breakups rank 13th nationally. Roberts forced a fumble and recorded four tackles in the loss at Nebraska.

Kicker Jacob Barnes ranks seventh nationally in field goals made this season with seven.

Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is in his second season at the helm of the LA Tech football program with a record of 5-12. Cumbie is 1-0 in his career against UTEP as he led the Bulldogs to a 41-31 win in his first matchup on Oct. 8, 2022. Smoke Harris had two receiving touchdowns, and Cecil Singleton Jr. and Willie Roberts both had interceptions in the win.

ABOUT UTEP (1-4)

UTEP is coming off a 45-28 loss to UNLV last weekend. Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. had a career-high 99 rushing yards and 183 all-purpose yards in the contest, while Quarterback Gavin Hardison scored a career-best two rushing touchdowns. Linebacker Tyrice Knight tallied 15 tackles in the loss.

Hardison leads the Miners passing attack, completing 73 of his 129 passes for 947 yards and five touchdowns. Interceptions have been his weakness this season, with seven through five games. The redshirt senior has 43 career touchdowns responsible for, which ranks 6th on UTEP’s all-time list.

Burgess Jr. leads UTEP in rushing with 56 rushes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Hankins is behind him with 297 yards and a touchdown on 58 carries.

Wide receivers Kelly Akharaiyi and Jeremiah Ballard are the Hardison’s most explosive targets. Akharaiyi has 14 receptions for 253 yards and a touchdown, while Ballard has hauled in 12 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown this season.

Defensively, the Miners are led by Knight, who enters the matchup, leading all FBS players with 66 total tackles and 47 solo tackles. He has tallied 15 double-digit tackle games in his collegiate career.

Dana Dimel is in his sixth season leading the Miners with a record of 18-44. Dimel holds a career record of 49-82 with prior stops at Wyoming (1997-1999) and Houston (2000-2002). Dimel served two stints as an offensive coordinator at Kansas State (1995-1996 and 2009-2017) under hall of fame coach Bill Snyder.

For all the latest in Bulldog Football, follow them on Twitter (@LATechFB), Instagram (@LATechFB) and Facebook (LATechFootball) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.