College football: Louisiana Tech to hold open practice in Shreveport on April 18

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

The Louisiana Tech Football team will make the hour trip west to Shreveport to host an open practice on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. on the campus of Captain Shreve High School at Lee Hedges Stadium.

“We are excited to take our spring practice to Shreveport,” head coach Sonny Cumbie said. “North Louisiana and Shreveport-Bossier are very important to us because of our recruiting and also our alumni and lettermen. We wanted to reach out to alumni and really give the kids of that community and the coaches of that area a chance to come see us practice and interact with us. It is a way for us to give back and say that we appreciate everyone in that area. We look forward to seeing them in the fall for our games and we are excited to see them at our practice.”

Attendance and parking for the practice are free. A food truck will be onsite for fans in attendance. There will be an autograph signing session following the event, where fans can meet and greet Bulldog student-athletes and coaches.

The Louisiana Tech football roster features numerous Shreveport products, including Erron Bean (offensive line, Huntington HS), Carson Bruno (Offensive Line, C.E. Byrd), Ean Burch (Deep Snapper, Loyola College Prep), Kobe Byrd (Defensive Back, Calvary Baptist), Zyion Claville (Wide Receiver, Huntington HS), Decoldest Crawford (Wide Receiver, Green Oaks), Landon Crawford (Wide Receiver, Captain Shreve), Mattison Hall (Wide Receiver, Captain Shreve) and Kendrick Rucker (Wide Receiver, Huntington HS).

Tech will open its season at home on Saturday, Aug. 26 in a week zero Conference USA showdown with FIU at Joe Aillet Stadium.

The Bulldogs home schedule includes games against FIU (Aug. 26), Northwestern State (Sept. 9), North Texas (Sept. 16), Western Kentucky (Oct. 5), New Mexico State (Oct. 24) and a homecoming showdown with Sam Houston (Nov. 11).

Season tickets for the 2023 Louisiana Tech football season are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.

