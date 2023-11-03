College football: Louisiana Tech to take on Liberty for first time

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications; featured photo by Josh McDaniel

Louisiana Tech continues Conference USA play by visiting Liberty for its inaugural meeting with the Flames on Saturday at 5:02 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 5:02 p.m. (CT)

Location: Lynchburg, Va. (Williams Stadium)

Live Stats: LaTechSports.com/stats

Radio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

TV: CBS Sports Network

SERIES HISTORY

Series: First Meeting

In Ruston: N/A

In Lynchburg: N/A

Neutral: N/A

ABOUT LA TECH (3-6, 2-3)

Louisiana Tech is 3-6 this season with a 2-3 mark in CUSA play. The Bulldogs fell to New Mexico State 27-24 their last time out on Oct. 24 in a game that featured another comeback bid fall short in the games closing minutes. Tech started out with a 13-point lead in the first half before the Aggies stormed back with 21 unanswered to take the lead for good. Offensively Tech converted four fourth downs for the second time this season. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while completing 20 of 27 passing attempts. Bachmeier also ran for two touchdowns to record his first career multi-TD game.

Saturday’s matchup between Louisiana Tech and Liberty will be the inaugural meeting between both programs. The Bulldogs have a 1-2 all-time record in games played in Virginia. The Bulldogs’ lone win came on Sept. 29, 2012 when the Bulldogs used 31 unanswered points to defeat Virginia 44-38. Louisiana Tech is 82-73-9 all-time when playing first-time opponents. Liberty will be the 165th opponent faced in program history.

Wide receiver Smoke Harris is the Bulldogs’ most explosive player on offense. He has tallied a reception in each of the past 41 games, which is the sixth-longest active streak among all FBS players. He ranks among the FBS active career leaders in receptions (2nd, 287), all-purpose yards (1st, 4,549), punt return yards (2nd, 803), receiving yards (8th, 2,744), receiving touchdowns (10th, 22). Harris has tallied 62 receptions for 637 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is tied for the national lead with four games of 10+ receptions. He ranks second in program history with 287 career receptions and sixth in receiving yards with 2,744. The St. Francisville native is the only active FBS player with 2,000 receiving yards, 800 kickoff return yards, and 600 punt return yards in a career.

Cyrus Allen is the Bulldogs’ second-leading receiver with 29 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns.

Bachmeier is the leading passer for LA Tech. The Murrieta, Calif., native has completed 106 of his 157 passing attempts for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. Jack Turner follows Bachmeier in passing, completing 83 of 144 attempts for 1,011 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. Bachmeier and Turner are just the third LA Tech duo to have at least 1,000 passing yards in the same season, joining Colby Cameron and Nick Isham (2011) and Steve Haynes and Randy Robertson (1975).

Tyre Shelton has emerged as the leading rusher for Tech despite missing four games due to injury this season. Shelton has 68 carries for 475 yards and five touchdowns. Shelton topped the century mark in rushing in his three consecutive games, earlier this season, becoming the first Bulldog to do so since Boston Scott in 2017.

Safety Myles Heard has been the star of the Bulldog defense since transferring from Stephen F. Austin. Heard leads the Dogs with 71 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss. Heard ranks 31st nationally in tackles per game (8.7) despite only playing one snap at Middle Tennessee.

Linebacker Jeslord Boateng is the Bulldogs’ second-leading tackler with 63 tackles, including 7.5 for loss with a sack and a pass breakup. His 7.5 tackles for loss are the second-most on the squad. Linebacker Brevin Randle leads the Dogs with eight tackles for loss this season. Defensive lineman Deshon Hall is the Bulldogs’ sack leader with 3.5 this season.

Defensive back Willie Roberts has been a lockdown corner this season. Roberts ranks fourth in the country with 10 pass breakups this season, while his 11 passes defended are tied for third among all FBS players. The Fort Worth, Texas, product has tallied 31 total tackles in addition to an interception, forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Cedric Woods leads Tech with two interceptions this season. Roberts and Woods are an integral part of the LA Tech secondary which ranks 13th nationally in passing defense, allowing just 172.4 yards a contest. The Bulldogs’ 36 pass breakups this season rank 13th nationally.

Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is in his second season at the helm of the LA Tech football program with a record of 6-15.

ABOUT LIBERTY (8-0, 6-0)

The Flames are undefeated this season with a perfect 8-0 record while posting a 6-0 mark against CUSA opponents. Liberty has one of the nation’s top offenses, ranking in the top-15 nationally in numerous categories including: rushing offense: (2nd, 280.6), total offense (8th, 488.4), scoring offense (14th, 37.0).

Dual-threat quarterback Kaiden Salter is the leader of the Flames’ offense. The Cedar Hill, Texas native has completed 98 of 167 passes for 1,662 yards this season and 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed 98 times for 614 yards and seven touchdowns. Salter is averaging a conference-leading 6.27 yards a carry. He is responsible for 19.5 points a game which leads all CUSA players and ranks fourth nationally.

Running back Quinton Cooley is the leading rusher for Liberty with 139 carries for 802 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooley is averaging a conference-leading 1000.25 rushing yards a contest.

CJ Daniels and Treon Sibley are Salter’s favorite targets this season. Daniels leads the Flames with 27 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns while Sibley has tallied 17 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Liberty has had a knack for taking the ball away from opponents. The Flames’ 19 turnovers gained this season rank second nationally while they lead the country with 16 interceptions. Linebacker Tyren Dupree is the Flames leading tackler with 70 stops (38 solo, 32 assisted), including three for loss in addition to two interceptions and pass breakups. Jerome Jolly Jr. is the second-leading tackler with 39 total tackles while also collecting two interceptions and pass breakups.

Jamey Chadwell is in his first season as the head coach at Liberty. Chadwell has posted a career record of 107-57 with prior stops at Costal Carolina (2017, 2019-22), Charleston Southern (2013-16) and North Greenville (2009-11).

For all the latest in Bulldog Football, follow them on Twitter (@LATechFB), Instagram (@LATechFB) and Facebook (LATechFootball) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.