College football: LSU downs Auburn, sets up showdown with Alabama

Todd Politz, LSU Director of Digital Media

BATON ROUGE — No. 2 LSU had more than 500 yards of total offense and overcame a pair of turnovers to defeat No. 9 Auburn, 23-20, on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.

LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC), which defeated Auburn at home for the 10th-straight time, was again led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who posted career highs in passes (32) and attempts (42) for 321 yards with a touchdown passing and another rushing that put the homestanding Tigers ahead by 10 points early in the fourth quarter.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a game-high 136 rushing yards on 26 carries including a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put LSU up 16-13.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a game-high 123 receiving yards for LSU, while Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson and Thaddeous Moss caught seven passes from Burrow.

Former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr., who missed the last two games with an injury, scored the Tigers’ first touchdown on a 20-yard reception. He had one other catch for nine yards.

LSU earned its third AP Top-10 victory in the 2019 season and head coach Ed Orgeron’s eighth in his 42nd game as the Tigers’ head coach.

The Tigers have an open date before traveling to face No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9. The game will be televised by CBS with a 2:39 p.m. CT kickoff.

Defensively, LSU held Auburn to 287 yards, forced 10 punts and had three sacks, as quarterback Bo Nix managed only 15-of-35 passing for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Seth Williams was his favorite target, leading Auburn with four catches for 65 yards with a touchdown.

Safety JaCoby Stevens led LSU with 10 tackles, while linebackers Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen added seven each. Phillips along with linebackers Michael Divinity Jr. and Damone Clark k each had sacks.

Running back DJ Williams led Auburn (6-2, 3-2 SEC) with 130 rushing yards including runs of 41 and 70 yards.

Auburn was only able to convert the big runs into three points, as LSU forced a field goal inside its 10 and LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. came up with his fourth interception of the season.

Both teams struggled with penalties, as Auburn had 15 for 98 yards and LSU had 12 for 118. LSU was 9-of-19 on third down and ran 88 plays, while Auburn was 5-of-18 and run 69 plays.

Though skies were overcast then clearing as the game progressed, the field at Tiger Stadium was slick following all-day rains on Friday from Tropical Storm Olga.