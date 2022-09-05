College football: LSU loses heartbreaker in Kelly’s debut

NEW ORLEANS – Brian Kelly’s debut as head coach at LSU was certainly a memorable one.

The Tigers came close to pulling off an unlikely comeback against Florida State, scoring a touchdown as time ran out to get within one.

But Damian Ramos’ PAT was blocked and the Seminoles (2-0) celebrated a wild 24-23 victory in LSU’s season opener Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome,

“They outplayed us in the first half,” Kelly said in his postgame press conference. “Certainly mistake after mistake for us, particularly in the first half. Obviously more mistakes in the second half.

“We started to overcome some of those and played with what I would consider a sense of urgency in the last 12 minutes. But our margin for error was so small we couldn’t make any more mistakes.”

Kelly said he was proud of the Tigers’ resolve and how they battled back in the second half.

“We just have to learn how to play the game the right way and that is for four quarters,” he said “We didn’t play with the kind of sense of urgency that I want for four quarters. And that was evident in our play. We didn’t tackle very well. We couldn’t get off the field on third down. We didn’t execute very well offensively.”

Before Jenkins’ TD catch and the blocked PAT, it appeared the Tigers had no chance after Malik Nabors muffed a punt the Seminoles recovered at the LSU 8 with 1:45 left to play.

But on third-and-goal from the 1, Treshaun Ward fumbled a handoff from Jordan Travis. LSU’s Mekhi Wingo recovered at the 1 with 1:05 to play.

Jayden Daniels, making his first start, promptly drove the Tigers down the field. He completed five passes and scrambled twice for 38 yards as LSU advanced to the FSU 19 as the clock ticked down to 10 seconds.

His next completion went to tight end Mason Taylor, who appeared to go out of bounds at the 2 with 1 second left.

After an interminable review that raised the suspense to an almost unbearable level, officials ruled that Taylor did not go out of bounds.

After the Seminoles called two time outs, the teams finally settled on the line of scrimmage. Daniels found Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone for the score.

In the first half, FSU blocked a 30-yard Ramos field goal attempt. In his postgame press conference, Kelly said he briefly thought about going for two but quickly decided against it.

“Felt like in that situation it was prudent and percentage-wise we were going to be able to execute it,” he said of the extra-point kick.

But FSU’s Shyheim Brown came through the left side of the LSU line and made the block.

Kelly said after the blocked field goal coaches made a personnel change on the left side of the line.

“That didn’t work either,” he said. “That’s on us. We have to do a better job coaching.”

LSU trailed 7-3 at the half. FSU extended the lead to 17-3 with 4:17 left in the third quarter.

After a roughing the passer penalty on an incompletion on second-and-10 from the Tigers 18 on LSU’s ensuing possession, the offense came alive.

FSU was tagged for pass interference on the next play.

Eight plays later, Noah Cain scored from a yard out and LSU was within seven.

But FSU answered with a 12-play, 79-yard touchdown drive and led 24-10 with 9:04 left in the fourth.

The Tigers then went 75 yards in 15 plays. They converted a fourth-and-2 from the FSU 39 on a pass to Kayshon Boutte. Five plays later, Daniels hit Jenkins for a 22-yard score.

Ramos’ PAT made it a 7-point game again with 4:07 left.

The Tigers forced a three-and-out. Nabers muffed the catch for the second time in the game, setting up the frenetic finish.

Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, completed 26 of 35 passes for 209 yards with no interceptions. He also showed off his running ability, especially in the first half, finishing with 114 yards on 16 carries. Cain was the team’s second-leading rusher with just 23 yards on seven carries.

Most of Daniels’ passing yards came in the second half,

“We got into a better rhythm in the second half, Jayden did,” Kelly said. “He’s a threat.”

Four receivers — Jenkins, Brian Thomas Jr., Nabers and Taylor — had five catches apiece. Boutte, a preseason All-America selection, had just two for 20.

After the game, Boutte reportedly deleted all LSU content from his Instagram page, generated much speculation on social media,

“He’s a great player trying to make great plays, trying to catch the ball before he had it,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t read that much into it. I think he learned tonight he’s got to let the game come to him.”

The LSU defense had trouble containing FSU’s Travis, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Ontaria Wilson caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He made a one-handed catch on his second TD, a 27-yarder, that gave FSU the 17-3 lead.

The Seminoles had 132 yards rushing.

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith suffered an apparent knee injury celebrating a tackle early in the game and did not return. Kelly said he will undergo an MRI Monday.

Defensive end Ali Gaye was ejected for targeting on a late hit on Travis in the third quarter.

LSU returns to action on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at home against Southern on the SEC Network.