College football: LSU makes history in wild win over Texas

Todd Politz, LSU Director of Digital Media

AUSTIN, Texas — Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards, as No. 6 LSU earned its first non-conference road victory over a AP Top-10 team in program history, 45-38, over No. 9 Texas.

LSU (2-0), which made its first trip to Austin since 1954, found itself in a see-saw battle with Texas (1-1) in the second half. The teams combined for 56 points in the final 30 minutes including 39 in the fourth quarter on a hot and dry evening at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

“What a game. What a game,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “Great night for college football. Give Texas credit. They fought to the very end.

“Proud of our team. Man, what an epic battle.”

Burrow finished 31-of-39 passing for 471 yards and four touchdowns. LSU had three receivers record more than 100 yards in a single game for the first time in program history: Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 163 yards with three touchdowns; Ja’Marr Chase had eight catches for 147 yards; former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr. had six catches for 123 yards with a touchdown.

Burrow’s 471 passing yards rank second-most in LSU history behind Rohan Davey’s 528 at Alabama in 2001.

“I thought Joe Burrow was the difference in the ball game,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “Just really accuracte, really aggressive. I thought he fit some balls into some really tight windows.”

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire the Tigers with 87 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“We don’t stop them on the goal line we’re dead,” Orgeron said. “That’s the difference in the ball game.”

The Tigers trailed only once, 7-3 in the first quarter, in a game that featured only one punt in the second half – on the first drive of the third quarter.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 14, when Northwestern State comes to Tiger Stadium for the annual Purple Game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 31-of-47 passes for 401 yards with four touchdowns, with Devin Duvernay being his favorite target (12 receptions, 154 yards, 2 TD’s). Ehlinger rushed 19 times for 60 net yards with a touchdown on the ground.

