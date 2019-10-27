College football: LSU No. 1 in AP poll

The LSU Tigers are No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

LSU moved from No. 2 last week to No. 1 in the poll released Sunday afternoon after Saturday’s 23-20 victory over then No. 9 Auburn. Auburn fell just two spots to No. 11.

It was the Tigers’ third victory over a top-10 team this season.

LSU is off this Saturday. The Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) face No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0), last week’s No. 1, on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (CBS).

Alabama, which is also off this week, remained No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll with LSU at No. 2.

LSU received 17 first-place votes in the AP poll to 21 for Alabama. The Tigers amassed 1,746 points, just two more than Alabama and eight more than No. 3 Ohio State (8-0), which also received 17 first-place votes.

No. 4 Clemson (8-0) received seven first-place votes.

Alabama received 40 first-place votes and 1,593 points in the Amway Coaches Poll. LSU received seven first-place votes and 1,515 points.

No. 3 Clemson received 10 first-place votes and 1,508 points. No. 4 Ohio State did not receive a first-place vote.