College football: LSU No. 1 in final CFP rankings, to face No. 4 Oklahoma in semifinal; former Parkway star Marshall helps Tigers win SEC title

After routing Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday in Atlanta, the LSU Tigers vaulted over Ohio State into the No. 1 position in the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday.

LSU (13-0), which won its first SEC title since 2011, is heading back to Atlanta for its semifinal matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1). The Sooners defeated Baylor 30-23 in overtime Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.

LSU and Oklahoma will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The other semifinal pits No. 2 Ohio State (13-0), the Big 10 champion, against No. 3 Clemson (13-0), the ACC champion, in the Fiesta Bowl. Kickoff is 7 o’clock.

Both games will be broadcast by ESPN.

The semifinal winners will meet on Jan. 13 for the CFP National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Clemson is the defending national champion.

Former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr. caught two touchdown passes from Joe Burrow against Georgia.

The first covered 7 yards in the first quarter and the second covered 4 yards in the third.

Marshall caught five passes for 89 yards. Burrow, the Heisman Trophy favorite, completed 28 of 38 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 41 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 115 yards, including a 71-yarder.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 57 yards and caught seven passes for 61 yards.

Freshman defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. had two interceptions. One led to Marshall’s second TD. The other stopped a potential scoring threat.

The LSU defense limited Georgia to 266 total yards, including just 61 on the ground.

Georgia’s Jake Fromm completed 20 of 42 passes for 225 yards and a late touchdown.