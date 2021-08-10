College football: LSU No. 13 in preseason coaches poll

By Michael Bonette, LSU Associate Athletic Director/Communications
BATON ROUGE – LSU will enter the 2021 season ranked in the Top 25 as the Tigers come in at No. 13 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
It’s the 21st consecutive season the Tigers start the year ranked in the Top 25, a streak that dates back to 2001. LSU opens the year on September 4 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the USA Today Preseason Top 25, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, and No. 25 Ole Miss. LSU hosts both Texas A&M and Florida in Tiger Stadium this year.
The Tigers returns 18 starters and 54 letterwinners from last year’s 5-5 squad that capped the year with wins over Florida and Ole Miss.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points
1, Alabama (63), 1621
2, Clemson, 1508
3, Oklahoma (2), 1481
4, Ohio State, 1435
5, Georgia, 1386
6, Texas A&M, 1286
7, Notre Dame, 1139
8, Iowa State, 1131
9, North Carolina, 999
10, Cincinnati, 979
11, Florida, 870
12, Oregon, 842
13, LSU, 664
14, USC, 655
15, Wisconsin, 654
16, Miami, 575
17, Indiana, 573
18, Iowa, 554
19, Texas, 427
20, Penn State, 422
21, Washington, 404
22, Oklahoma State, 216
23, UL-Lafayette, 153
24, Coastal Carolina, 150
25, Ole Miss, 149