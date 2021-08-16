Home Sports-Free College football: LSU No. 16 in preseason AP Top 25; Louisiana-Lafayette No....

College football: LSU No. 16 in preseason AP Top 25; Louisiana-Lafayette No. 23

By
Russell Hedges
-
198
0

LSU is ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Top 25.

The Tigers, who open the season Sept. 4 against UCLA in the Rose Bowl, are among five SEC teams in the top 25. LSU was unranked in the final poll last season after going 5-5.

Three SEC teams are in the top 6. Defending conference and national champion Alabama is No. 1. Georgia is No. 5 and Texas A&M No. 6.

LSU was ranked No. 13 in the coaches’ preseason poll released last week.

Alabama received 47 of a possible 63 first-place votes in the AP poll. No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Clemson received six each. No. 4 Ohio State received one and Georgia received three.

Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked No. 23. The Cajuns, who finished last season at No. 15 after going 10-1, open the season Sept. 4 at No. 21 Texas.

The ranking marks the first time in program history that the Louisiana-Lafayette has been ranked in the news agency’s national preseason poll.

Previous articleLSU Health Shreveport Vaccine Clinic at 2726 Linwood Avenue to Begin Administering Third Doses of Vaccine Tomorrow for Those Who Meet CDC Requirements
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR