College football: LSU No. 5 in preseason coaches poll

LSU is ranked No. 5 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll.

The Tigers open the season Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando, Fla.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 season in Head Coach Brian Kelly’s first season. The Tigers defeated Alabama en route to the SEC West title and closed the season with a victory in the Citrus Bowl.

LSU received 1,294 points in the voting by coaches from across the country.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is No. 1. Ye Bulldogs, who went 15-0 last season, received 61 of the 65 first-place votes and amassed 1,643 points.

Michigan is second with 1,510 followed by Alabama (1,489) and Ohio State (1,485).

Alabama received four first-place votes and Ohio State one.

Rounding out the top 10 are USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee.

Other SEC schools in the Too 25 are Ole Miss (22) and Texas A&M (25).