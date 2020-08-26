College football: LSU No. 6 in preseason AP top 25

The defending national champion LSU Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason top 25.

Clemson, which fell to LSU 42-25 in the national championship game last season, is No. 1.

The poll includes teams from conferences like the Big 10 and PAC-12 which have canceled their fall seasons.

Ohio State of the Big 10 is No. 2 followed by Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Other SEC teams in the top 25 are Florida (No. 8), Auburn (No. 11), Texas A&M (No. 13) and Tennessee (No. 25).

Clemson received, which was 14-1 last season, received 38 first-place votes. Ohio State (13-1) received 21 and Alabama (11-2) two. LSU received one.

LSU was also ranked No. 6 in last season’s preseason poll. The Tigers then went 15-0.

AP Preseason Top 25

Aug. 24, 2020

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, 2019 Final Ranking

1, Clemson (38), 14-1, 1,520, 2

2, * Ohio State (21), 13-1, 1,504, 3

3, Alabama (2), 11-2, 1,422, 8

4, Georgia, 12-2, 1,270, 4

5, Oklahoma, 12-2, 1,269, 7

6, LSU (1), 15-0, 1,186, 1

7, * Penn State, 11-2, 1,147, 9

8, Florida, 11-2, 1,125, 6

9, * Oregon, 12-2, 1,119, 5

10, Notre Dame, 11-2, 995, 12

11, Auburn, 9-4, 852, 14

12, * Wisconsin, 10-4, 840, 11

13, Texas A&M, 8-5, 764, NR

14, Texas, 8-5, 703, 25

15, Oklahoma State, 8-5, 672, NR

16, * Michigan, 9-4, 611, 18

17, * USC, 8-5, 534, NR

18, North Carolina, 7-6, 496, NR

19, * Minnesota, 11-2, 451, 10

20, Cincinnati, 11-3, 234, 21

21, UCF, 10-3, 229, 24

22, * Utah, 11-3, 211, 16

23, Iowa State, 7-6, 199, NR

24, * Iowa, 10-3, 134, 15

25, Tennessee, 8-5, 133, NR

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami FL 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.

* Indicates team canceled their games for the season.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.