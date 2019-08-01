College football: LSU No. 6 in preseason coaches’ poll

LSU is ranked No. 6 in the Preseason Amway Coaches’ poll released Thursday.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season capped by a 40-32 victory over previously undefeated Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU opens the season Aug. 31 at home against Georgia Southern. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers received 1,218 points in the preseason poll based on the votes of 65 coaches around the country.

Defending national champion Clemson will start the season at No. 1. The Tigers received 59 first-place votes and 1,619 points. Second-ranked Alabama, which lost to Clemson 44-16 in the national championship game, received the other six first-place votes and 1,566 points.

Rounding out the top 10 are Georgia (1,447), Oklahoma (1,415), Ohio State (1,368), LSU, Michigan (1,115), Florida (1,103) and Texas (1,218).

LSU plays Alabama on Nov. 9 in Tusacaloosa, Florida on Nov. 12 in Baton Rouge and Texas on Sept. 7 in Austin.

LSU players reported for preseason camp Thursday.

2019 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Clemson (59), 1619

2, Alabama (6), 1566

3, Georgia, 1447

4, Oklahoma, 1415

5, Ohio State, 1368

6, LSU, 1218

7, Michigan, 1155

8, Florida, 1103

9, Notre Dame, 1100

10, Texas, 1038

11, Texas A&M, 893

12, Washington, 834

13, Oregon, 787

14, Penn State, 699

15, Utah, 642

16, Auburn, 606

17, Wisconsin, 436

17, UCF, 436

19, Iowa, 343

20, Michigan State, 313

21, Washington State, 274

22, Syracuse, 227

23, Stanford, 200

24, Iowa State, 169

25, Northwestern, 161

Others Receiving Votes

Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.

List of Voters

The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2019 season: Chris Ash, Rutgers; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Jeff Brohm, Purdue; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Steve Campbell, South Alabama; Rod Carey, Temple; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Mark Dantonio, Michigan State; Butch Davis, Florida International; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.); Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Texas; Doc Holliday, Marshall; Jay Hopson, Southern Mississippi; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Mike Leach, Washington State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Chip Lindsey, Troy; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green; Rocky Long, San Diego State; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Jeff Monken, Army; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Ed Orgeron, LSU; Gary Patterson, TCU; Chris Petersen, Washington; Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee; Matt Rhule, Baylor; Nick Saban, Alabama; Tony Sanchez, UNLV; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jonathan Smith, Oregon State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Matt Wells, Texas Tech; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.