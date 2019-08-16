College football: LSU places nine on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

Brandon Berrio, LSU Assistant Communications Director
LSU placed nine players, including four on the first team, on the 2019 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team which was announced by the league office on Thursday.
The Preseason All-SEC squad consisted of three teams and was determined by a vote of the 14 SEC head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players on their own team.
LSU’s preseason all-conference honors include five players on defense, three on offense and one on special teams.
Leading the way for the Tigers on the first team were center Lloyd Cushenberry III, safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive end Rashard Lawrence.
Offensive guard Damien Lewis earned second team honors, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson, , linebackers Michael Divinity and Jacob Phillips and punter Zach Von Rosenberg were selected to the third team.
Cushenberry and Lewis were the only Tiger offensive linemen to start every game last year and helped power an LSU offense that averaged 32.4 points and 402.1 total yards per game. LSU also featured a 1,000-yard rusher for the sixth straight season.
Jefferson became the first player to lead the Tigers in every receiving category in the same season since Rueben Randle in 2011. Jefferson led the Tigers in receptions (54), yards (875), yards per catch (16.2) and touchdowns (6).
Delpit, who is rated as the No. 1 defensive back by USA Today going into 2019, led the SEC in interceptions with five and finished second in the league in passes defended with 14 a year ago as he earned unanimous All-America honors.
Lawrence capped his junior year in 2018 by earning defensive player of the game honors in LSU’s win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. He finished the season with 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.
Phillips is LSU’s leading returning tackler from a year ago as he recorded 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack, while Fulton started 10 games at cornerback and registered 25 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defended. Fulton has been tabbed as a preseason All-America and rated as the No. 3 defensive back in college football by USA Today.
Divinity finished second on the team last year in tackles for loss with 10.5. He added 54 total tackles, returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M and had an interception.
Von Rosenberg, who earned second team All-SEC honors last year as a sophomore, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in punting a year ago with a 45.7 average on 51 punts.
LSU opens the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the Georgia Southern game as well as season ticket packages for the entire 2019 home slate and multi-game packages along with parking passes are still available and can be purchased online at www.LSUtix.net.
2019 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama*
OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri*
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn*
C Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama*
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
LB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
LB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
LB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
P Tommy Townsend, Florida
RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M*
RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee*
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Yasir Durant, Missouri
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn*
OL Mike Horton, Auburn*
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU*
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama*
DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt*
DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri*
LB Michael Divinity Jr., LSU
LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina*
LB Darrell Taylor, Tennessee*
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU*
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
DB Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Kamren Curl, Arkansas*
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina*
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri*
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn*
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky