College football: LSU QB Daniels on Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

LSU Athletic Communications

LSU standout quarterback Jayden Daniels had his name added to a second watch list on Tuesday as the senior is one of 35 players who have been named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List.

Last week, Daniels was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is given to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Davey O’Brien Award in 2019.

Daniels enters his second season with the Tigers after leading LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in 2022. Daniels set LSU records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback in 2022 and he was one of only two players nationally to rush for 800 yards and throw for at least 2,500 yards.

Daniels’ 3,798 yards of total offense last year ranks second to only Burrow in school history. He also became the first LSU quarterback to rush and pass for three TDs in a game decided in regulation doing so in the win over Florida.

A preseason All-SEC selection, Daniels enters his final season with the Tigers having thrown for 8,938 yards and 49 touchdowns in his college career, three of which were spent at the starting quarterback at Arizona State.