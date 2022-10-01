College football: LSU rallies past Auburn

By Harrison Valentine, LSU Digital Media Graduate Assistant

BATON ROUGE – Falling behind 17-0 in the second quarter, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to beat Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, 21-17.

LSU improved to 4-1 with the victory, while Auburn dropped to 3-2 on the year. The Tigers return to Death Valley next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN against Tennessee.

KEY PERFORMANCES

Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier combined to go 10-of-26 under center, but Daniels continued to make big plays with his legs when needed, picking up 59 yards and a score on the ground.

Sophomore defensive end Jaquelin Roy led the Tigers with six tackles. Senior safety Jay Ward and sophomore defensive end Mekhi Wingo had second-most with five tackles each. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins and senior safety Greg Brooks both finished with an interception and a strip fumble, respectively.

Josh Williams rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries, while John Emery finished with 42 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.

KEY PLAYS

LSU won the toss and deferred to the second half. Auburn received the opening kickoff. LSU defended the north end zone in the first quarter.

Robby Ashford evaded pressure and found an open Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 53-yard score to give Auburn an early 7-0 lead with 12:57 in the first quarter.

On Auburn’s next offensive possession of the game, LSU’s defense was able to force a stop as BJ Ojulari and Harold Perkins teamed up to sack Ashford for a 2-yard loss.

The Tigers picked up a first down after a 10-yard gain as Daniels scrambled to the Auburn 49-yard line, but that was all for LSU on the drive. Jay Bramblett pinned Auburn at their own 13-yard line with his punt.

Williams ran for a 15-yard gain and a first down, but the Tigers were forced to punt after Daniels was sacked for a 6-yard loss by Colby Wooden at the LSU 34. Bramblett pinned Auburn at their own 1-yard line after a booming 65-yard punt, his longest at LSU.

At the start of the second quarter, Ashford found Jarquez Hunter for a 61-yard completion over the middle of the field. Ashford then found Camden Brown for an 18-yard touchdown to give Auburn a 14-0 lead with 14:04 remaining in the first half, capping of a six play 99-yard drive.

Carlson’s 29-yard field goal attempt was good to extend the Auburn lead to 17-0 with 9:38 left.

Ojulari stripped Ashford to force a fumble, which was returned 23 yards for a touchdown by Ward to cut Auburn’s lead to 17-7 with 6:33 in the half. It marked the first strip sack/sack fumble return for a touchdown since 2016 – Kwon Alexander and Danielle Hunter.

Daniels found Emery, who took a short pass 39 yards to the Auburn 1-yard line. Two plays later, Daniels kept it himself for a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 17-14 with 15 seconds to play, making it 14 unanswered points for LSU heading into the locker room.

On 4th-and-10, Auburn decided to go for it. Ashford’s pass to Koy Moore fell incomplete for a turnover on downs, giving LSU the ball at their own 47-yard line with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Emery rushed for a tough 20-yard touchdown to give LSU the lead 21-17 with 3:32 to go.

On 4th-and-11 with 0:18 remaining in the third quarter, Ashford’s pass to Dawson was intercepted by Jarrick Bernard-Converse, but LSU was called for a holding penalty to give Auburn an automatic first down.

Auburn wasn’t able to take advantage as Perkins intercepted Ashford’s pass intended for Moore with 12:03 remaining in the game. LSU took over at their own 8-yard line, but the Tigers were not able to cash in any points, going three-and-out with Nussmeier under center.

With 5:31 remaining, Bramblett’s punt was muffed by Keionte Scott, which was recovered by Bernard-Converse at the Auburn 35-yard line. However, Emery fumbled with 4:56 left to give Auburn the ball back at their own 32-yard line.

Brooks gave LSU the ball right back, stripping Moore and returning it 30 yards to the Auburn 45-yard line.

Williams picked up a first down and the Tigers went into victory formation.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Brian Kelly Opening Statement…

“It was an exciting win for our guys. Certainly after coming back from a 17-0 deficit on the road is not where you want to be, but we found a way. It’s been the DNA of this group to battle – to fight. They certainty did that tonight. They found a way to win. At the end of the day, there’s a saying in golf, ‘there are no pictures on the scorecard, it is just what you score.’ Tonight, there’s no pictures on the scorecard for us. We just found a way to win this game. That’s what you are really trying to do in the SEC West. It’s tough competition going on the road with the crowd you have to overcome. Is that our best performance? I hope not. But, it was gutting. It was gritty. It was one that I was proud of how our guys hung in there after being down 17-0. That’s a program win, where you are doing the right things to win a game like that.”

On defensive adjustments…

“You saw the same game I did. We let the quarterback out and he scrambled. We were not good on the backend. We broke down onto some coverages, so we cleaned some things up with our communication. We did some things that we hadn’t done. We cut some crossers and did not do some things that weren’t fundamentally part of our package. We had some communication issues. Joe (Foucha) was starting for his first time back there. We got the communication cleaned up in the second half. They (Auburn) made some plays, too, now. They hit some seam routes. Give Auburn some credit in their passing game.”

On Jayden Daniels’ status…

“He is a dual-threat quarterback. No structural damage. He was in pain. We will have him back. He was really sore and I didn’t like the way he was moving out there, so I made the decision to take him out. He did not come out on his own.”

On the running game in the second half…

“We have been able to assert our will in the second half against most teams this year. The conditioning of our football team has been better than our opponents this year. That will continue to be a challenge, as we move through the month. As the game went on, it was pretty clear that we were able to exert our will and physically control the line of scrimmage.”

On the play of the linebackers…

“I thought we got really good play from our backers. We didn’t tackle quite as well at the safety positions. They (Auburn) were very, very active and tackled well. We made timely plays and timely stops. When they got in a scoring zone, we really tightened down and made big plays. Whether it be a tackle for loss or force them into making something happen. It was a combination of being really active with our backers and putting them behind the chains. Once we did that, we forced them to do some things in their passing game that they just don’t want to do.”