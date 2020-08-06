College football: LSU ranked No. 5 in preseason coaches poll

The defending national champion LSU Tigers are ranked fifth in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.
Clemson, which LSU defeated 42-25 in the national championship game last season, is No. 1. Ohio State is No. 2, Alabama No. 3 and Georgia No. 4.
Rounding out the top 10 are LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame.
Other SEC teams in the top 25 are No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M.
Clemson received 38 first-place votes. Ohio State had 17, Alabama four and LSU six.
LSU was ranked No. 6 in the 2019 preseason poll. The Tigers then went 15-0.
Last week, the SEC announced it would go to a 10-game conference-only schedule with the first games on Sept. 26.
The revised team schedules have not been announced.
Amway Coaches Preseason Poll
Aug. 6, 2020
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points
1, Clemson (38), 1589
2, Ohio State (17), 1555
3, Alabama (4), 1495
4, Georgia, 1345
5, LSU (6), 1330
6, Oklahoma, 1315
7, Penn State, 1199
8, Florida, 1176
9, Oregon, 1164
10, Notre Dame, 1012
11, Auburn, 898
12, Wisconsin, 887
13, Texas A&M, 807
14, Texas, 703
15, Michigan, 687
16, Oklahoma State, 524
17, Southern California, 521
18, Minnesota, 494
19, North Carolina, 415
20, Utah, 241
21, Central Florida, 232
22, Cincinnati, 229
23, Iowa, 204
24, Virginia Tech, 143
25, Iowa State, 135
Others Receiving Votes:
Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
List of Voters
The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2020 season: Dino Babers, Syracuse; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Steve Campbell, South Alabama; Jason Candle, Toledo; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Butch Davis, Florida International; Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.); Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Todd Graham, Hawaii; Jeff Hafley, Boston College; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Will Healy, Charlotte; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Texas; Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Jeff Monken, Army; Dan Mullen, Florida; Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Jay Norvell, Nevada; Ed Orgeron, LSU; Gary Patterson, TCU; Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Jeff Scott, South Florida; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Lovie Smith, Illinois; Jonathan Smith, Oregon State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Matt Wells, Texas Tech; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.