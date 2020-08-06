College football: LSU ranked No. 5 in preseason coaches poll

The defending national champion LSU Tigers are ranked fifth in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

Clemson, which LSU defeated 42-25 in the national championship game last season, is No. 1. Ohio State is No. 2, Alabama No. 3 and Georgia No. 4.

Rounding out the top 10 are LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Other SEC teams in the top 25 are No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M.

Clemson received 38 first-place votes. Ohio State had 17, Alabama four and LSU six.

LSU was ranked No. 6 in the 2019 preseason poll. The Tigers then went 15-0.

Last week, the SEC announced it would go to a 10-game conference-only schedule with the first games on Sept. 26.

The revised team schedules have not been announced.

Amway Coaches Preseason Poll

Aug. 6, 2020

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Clemson (38), 1589

2, Ohio State (17), 1555

3, Alabama (4), 1495

4, Georgia, 1345

5, LSU (6), 1330

6, Oklahoma, 1315

7, Penn State, 1199

8, Florida, 1176

9, Oregon, 1164

10, Notre Dame, 1012

11, Auburn, 898

12, Wisconsin, 887

13, Texas A&M, 807

14, Texas, 703

15, Michigan, 687

16, Oklahoma State, 524

17, Southern California, 521

18, Minnesota, 494

19, North Carolina, 415

20, Utah, 241

21, Central Florida, 232

22, Cincinnati, 229

23, Iowa, 204

24, Virginia Tech, 143

25, Iowa State, 135

Others Receiving Votes:

Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.