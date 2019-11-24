College football: LSU routs Arkansas

Todd Politz, LSU Director of Digital Media

BATON ROUGE — With a relentless up-tempo offensive attached, No. 1-ranked LSU scored 49-unanswered points and defeated Arkansas, 56-20, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

LSU, 11-0 for the third time in school history (1958, 2011), improved to 7-0 in SEC play and earned a berth in the Dec. 7 SEC Championship game against Georgia. Kickoff will be at 3:10 p.m. CT in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Tigers scored eight touchdowns, with each scoring drive lasting less than 2:30. In the third quarter, LSU needed only 4 plays to score three touchdowns in a five-minute span, ultimately turning a 7-6 advantage early in the second quarter into a 56-6 runaway only eight seconds into the fourth quarter.

In 2 1/2 quarters of action, LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23-of-28 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns, including a 50-yarder to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Burrow’s final play of the contest with 7:48 left in the third quarter.

Chase led the Tigers with six catches for 144 yards, while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continued to show off his versatility. The Baton Rouge native had seven catches for 65 yards – all in the first half – and ran only six times for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Needing one yard for 100 on the evening, he took advantage of his last touch of the game, sprinting 89 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown in the third quarter. It was the fifth-longest rushing touchdown in LSU history.

Burrow became the fourth SEC quarterback to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a season, while Edwards-Helaire flew past 1,000 yards in 2019.

LSU outgained Arkansas, 612-304.

Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC) was led by starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who finished 7-of-14 passing for 105. Rakeen Boyd led the Razorbacks on the ground with 33 yards on 13 carries.