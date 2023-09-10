College football: LSU routs Grambling State

The LSU Tigers routed the Grambling State Tigers 72-10 in the historic first meeting between the two teams Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

GSU hung with LSU for a quarter but the Tigers from Baton Rouge put the game away with four touchdowns in the second quarter.

LSU improved to 1-1. GSU dropped to 0-2.

“We played the game the right way,” LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said. “We certainly started fast, built great momentum, and asserted our will in the third quarter. I’m pleased with the way we played the game.”

LSU’s Jayden Daniels completed 18 of 24 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half.

Backups Garrett Nussmeier and Rickie Collins both played in the second half.

Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs, seeing his first action of the season, led LSU in rushing with 115 yards on 15 carries. Kaleb Jackson had 62 on 11 and scored two touchdowns.

Nine LSU players caught passes. Brian Thomas Jr. had six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Nabers had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Kyren Lacy had three for 62 and a TD. Chris Hilton Jr. had a 47-yard TD catch.

GSU’s Myles Crawley completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards. His 13-yard pass to JR Waters tied the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Chance Williams rushed for 106 yards on just seven carries. Jacob Jones had 47 yards on four carries.

Antonio Jones caught seven passes for 87 yards. Eight other GSU players caught one pass apiece.

LSU opens SEC play next Saturday against Mississippi State in Hattiesburg, Miss. Kickoff is 12 a.m.

The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Arizona 31-24 in overtime Saturday.

GSU plays its home opener against Florida Memorial (1-1) next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.