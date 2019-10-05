College football: LSU routs Utah State, raises record to 5-0

Todd Politz, LSU Director of Digital Media

BATON ROUGE — Fifth-ranked LSU outgained Utah State, 601-159, on its way to a midday victory that wrapped up non-conference play for the Tigers, 42-6, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Overcoming a pair of turnovers, LSU (5-0) was again led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 27-of-38 passes for 344 yards with five touchdowns. His interception midway through the first quarter came on a tipped pass. Burrow also ran for a 1-yard score early in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson led LSU with nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Thaddeus Mosscaught five passes for 39 yards including an 8-yard TD that gave LSU the final margin with 13:23 to play in the fourth quarter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried a game-high 14 times for 72 net yards, while Tyrion Davis-Price(11 for 53) and John Emery Jr. (8 for 45) also saw action.

Defensively, LSU took advantage of its open date and came back looking like the squad the Tigers have been known to be. LSU allowed only 1-of-12 on third downs, recorded 10 tackles for loss and interceptions by Grant Delpit, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kary Vincent Jr.

Patrick Queen led the Tigers with six tackles, as Utah State ran only 53 plays.

Utah State fell to 3-2 on the season. The Aggies’ quarterback, NFL prospect Jordan Love, was limited to 15-of-30 passing for 130 yards with three interceptions. Utah State managed only 19 rushing yards on 22 attempts. He was sacked twice.

Aggies placekicker Dominik Eberle made first-quarter field goals of 30 and 47 yards to keep the game close, but the Tigers scored twice in the second quarter and led 21-6 at the half. Two more LSU touchdowns in the third quarter put the game on ice.

LSU had a 41:03 to 18:57 advantage in time of possession, as the Tigers ran 90 plays and converted 11-of-17 third downs. LSU’s 248 rushing yards were its most since gaining 275 against Georgia in 2018.

The Tigers return to action Saturday, Oct. 12, when Florida comes to Tiger Stadium for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff. Tickets and parking for the remaining games of the schedule are available at www.LSUtix.net.