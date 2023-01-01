College football: LSU to close Brian Kelly’s first season Monday in Citrus Bowl

The LSU Tigers close out Brian Kelly’s first season as head coach Monday against Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Kickoff at Camping World Stadium is noon (ABC).

LSU (9-4) is coming off two losses. The Tigers fell to Texas A&M 38-23 in the regular-season finale on Nov. 26 then lost to Georgia 50-30 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

Purdue (8-5) closed the regular season with three straight victories then lost to Michigan 43-22 in the Big 10 Championship Game on Dec. 3.

Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become the head coach at Louisville. Ryan Walters was named the school’s new head coach Dec. 13.

Brian Brohm, Jeff’s brother, will serve as interim head coach through the bowl.

Former Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is serving as an Purdue assistant through the game.

Both teams will be without key players who contributed to their success in the regular season.

“These games really show what your program is about,” Kelly said Sunday during a press conference. “They’re difficult in the sense that you’re preparing with sometimes your roster doesn’t have all your players.

“These guys want to play, and that’s the great part about it.The guys that are going to be out on that field want to be there, want to represent their universities and want to play the game the right way.

“And so as coaches that’s all we want. We want guys that want to play, love to compete. And I think you’re going to see two teams that want to be there and want to play at their very best so it should be an exciting matchup.”

Purdue’s starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and top receiver Charlie Jones have both opted out of the bowl.

O’Connell passed for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns. Jones led the nation in catches (110) and yards (1,361). Also opting out are redshirt senior tight end Payne Durham and cornerback Cory Trice.

Sixth-year senior Austin Burton is expected to start at quarterback. He has started two games in his career.

LSU won’t have defensive ends B.J. Olujari and Alie Gaye, cornerback Mekhi Garner and receiver Kayshon Boutte, who are opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Boutte originally said he was coming back to LSU then changed his mind last week and declared for the Draft.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an ankle injury against Georgia. But he was expected to play as of press time (Dec. 23).

Daniels has passed for 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns with three interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 818 yards and 11 touchdowns.

LSU has exceeded most experts expectations in its first season under Kelly. The Tigers won the SEC West Championship. They defeated Alabama 32-31 in overtime , making a two-point conversion after a Daniels’ touchdown run in the OT.

After falling to Florida State 24-23 in the season opener, LSU won four in a row before losing to Tennessee 40-13. The Tigers rebounded with a 45-35 road victory over Florida, the start of a five-game winning streak that included the victory over Alabama and ended with the loss to Texas A&M.

Purdue lost two of its first three games then won four in a row. That streak ended with a 35-24 loss to Wisconsin followed by a 24-3 loss to Iowa.

The Boilermakers got back on track with a 31-24 victory over Illinois then closed the regular season with wins over Northwestern, 17-9, and Indiana, 30-16.