College football: LSU to take on Purdue in Citrus Bowl; Tulane to face USC in Cotton Bowl

College football: LSU to take on Purdue in Citrus Bowl; Tulane to...

The LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The game kicks off at noon CT on Monday, Jan. 2, and will be broadcast by ABC.

SEC West champion LSU (9-4) fell to No. 1 Georgia 50-30 in the SEC Championship game Saturday. The Tigers were No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches poll and No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

Big 10 West champion Purdue (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the Big 10 Championship Game on Saturday. The Boilermakers weren’t ranked in any of the final polls.

LSU last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2018, falling to a Notre Dame team coached by current LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly 21-17.

The Tigers defeated a Louisville team quarterbacked by Lamar Jackson 29-9 in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

The CFP semifinals are Saturday, Dec. 31. Michigan plays No. 3 TCU at 3 p.m. and Georgia faces No. 4 Ohio State at 7.

America Athletic Conference champion Tulane plays USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bpwl Classic at noon Monday, Jan. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.