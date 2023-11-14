College football: LSU’s Daniels receives two national weekly awards

LSU Athletic Communications

BATON ROUGE – LSU record-setting quarterback Jayden Daniels has been honored for his historic performance in Saturday’s 52-35 victory over Florida.

Daniels has been named co-National Quarterback of the Week by the Davey O’Brien Foundation and National Offensive Player of the Week by the Maxwell Football Club.

Daniels shared the weekly honor with Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel. The announcements were made Tuesday.

Daniels set the SEC record for total offense against Florida with 606 yards as he became the first player in FBS history to run for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in the same game. Daniels rushed for 234 yards and two TDs and threw for 372 yards and three scores in the victory.

Daniels scored on runs of 85 and 51 yards and averaged 19.5 yards per carry. Through the air, Daniels had TD passes of 37, 7 and 6 yards, running his season-total to a national-best 30. He’s accounted for 38 touchdowns this year (30 passing, 8 rushing), the second-highest total in the FBS.

As a unit, Daniels directed an LSU offense that racked up 701 yards – the third-highest total in school history – the most ever given up by a Florida defense. The Tigers also cracked the 300-yard mark in both rushing and passing for the first time in an SEC game since doing it against Mississippi State in 1967.

In a 59-20 victory over West Virginia, Gabriel became the first player in Sooner history and the first FBS player this season to account for eight touchdowns in a game. Gabriel was 23-for-36 passing for 423 yards (18.4 per completion) and five touchdowns against no interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 50 yards and three scores.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrienAward.com.

The Maxwell Football Club presents the national offensive player of the week award every Tuesday during the season. The honor is the first for Daniels this season.

