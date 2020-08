The defending national champion LSU Tigers’ revised 2020 schedule was unveiled Monday night on the SEC Network along with those of the conference’s other schools.

Here is LSU’s schedule.

Sept. 26 vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10 vs. Missouri

Oct. 17 at Florida

Oct. 24 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 41 at Auburn

Nov. 7 bye

Nov. 14 vs. Alabama

Nov. 21 at Arkansas

Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

Dec. 5 vs. Ole Miss