College football: LSU’s Ward and Olujari earn SEC Player of the Week honors

LSU Athletic Communications



BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performance in the 31-16 win over Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Ward, who plays both safety and nickel back, is this week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The honor is the first of Ward’s career, while Ojulari has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times.

Ward and Ojulari served as the catalyst for an LSU defense that held the Bulldogs to nearly 200 yards below their season average. LSU also limited Mississippi State to just 3-of-14 on third-down attempts and stopped the Bulldogs on fourth down three times.

Will Rogers, who came into the game leading the SEC in nearly every passing category, was held to season lows for yards (214) and touchdowns (1). He was also sacked four times as LSU’s defense allowed only 289 yards to a Mississippi State offense that came into the game averaging 486 yards and 44 points a game.

Down 13-7 at halftime, the Tiger defense gave up only three second half points and 86 total yards.

Meanwhile, LSU’s offense outscored Mississippi State, 24-3, in the second half, including 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

Ward finished the game with a career-best 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. His interception came late in the fourth quarter and sealed the win.

Ojulari had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He added a pair of quarterback hurries.