College football: Marshall catches two TD passes as LSU routs Vanderbilt

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught only two passes in LSU’s 41-7 rout of Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, but both went for touchdowns.

Both of the former Parkway star’s TDs came in the second quarter. The first one from Myles Brennan covered 16 yards. The second was for 51 and gave LSU a 21-7 lead.

The Tigers evened their record at 1-1. Vanderbilt dropped to 0-2.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was looking for improvement after the 41-31 loss to Mississippi State in the season opener and he got it on both sides of the ball.

“All week, guys wanted to get better,” Orgeron said during his postgame press conference. “There were a lot less mistakes in this football game than the first.”

Brennan, who had a shaky performance against Mississippi State, completed 23 of 37 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He completed passes to 11 receivers.

“Tonight, he stepped up in the pocket,” Orgeron said. “He didn’t try to scramble to the right like he did in the first game. He stayed patient.”

“Tonight we went out and we performed the way that we know how to perform,” Brennan told reporters. “It wasn’t perfect by any means, but I definitely saw improvement.”

Jontre Kirklin, a senior from Lutcher, caught three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Kayshon Boutte caught three for 46 and tight end Arik Gilbert had four for 43.

Sophomore running back John Emery Jr. had a breakout game, rushing for 103 yards on 12 carries. He scored LSU’s final touchdown on a 12-yard run.

Cade York kicked field goals of 53 and 31 yards.

The Tigers defense redeemed themselves after allowing 623 yards passing against Mississippi State.

LSU limited the Commodores to 266 total yards.

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals completed just 11 of 25 passes for 113 yards.

LSU’s Elias Ricks and Todd Harris Jr. both had interceptions.

Vanderbilt had some success on the ground early, but LSU limited the Commodores to just 46 yards in the second half. Ja’Veon Marlow led Vanderbilt with 83 yards on 17 carries.

(Defensive coordinator) Bo (Pelini) did a great job at halftime, made some adjustments,” Orgeron said. “We didn’t have to blitz as much. We played a four man line. We played some cover one. We had more people in the box to stop the run. Guys fit their gaps. These coaches, those guys were coaching their butt off and locker room. I’m so proud of our coaching staff.”

Senior safety Jacoby Stevens led the Tigers with 11 tackles, including five solo. Jabril Cox had six solo tackles.

LSU got a boost from the return of All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who sat out the Mississippi State game after being hospitalized for an acute illness the night before. He had five solo tackles and returned three punts for 92 yards.

His 28-yard return in the season quarter set up the Tigers’ second touchdown. He had a 48-yard return in the third quarter that set up a field goal.

“Derek makes a huge difference,” Stevens said. “He’s the best corner in the nation. Guys think twice about throwing the ball his way, and that hesitation gives our front four time to get there.”

LSU hosts Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Missouri (0-2) lost to Tennessee 35-12 Saturday.